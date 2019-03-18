Liverpool’s Shaqiri injured, misses 2 Euro 2020 qualifiers

ZURICH (AP) — Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been ruled out of Switzerland’s opening 2020 European Championship qualifiers with an injury.

The Swiss soccer federation says Shaqiri has an inflammation injury in his groin that was revealed in tests at a hospital on Monday.

He left the team training camp and will not be available for qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday and at home against Denmark three days later.

Shaqiri was an unused substitute Sunday in Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Fulham that took it back to the top of the Premier League.

