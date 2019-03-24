LMU, Brown meet in second round of CBI

Brown (20-11) vs. Loyola Marymount (21-11)

CBI Second Round, Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brown and Loyola Marymount are set to square off in the second round of the CBI. Loyola Marymount earned a 56-55 win over California Baptist in its most recent game, while Brown won 83-78 against UAB in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Loyola Marymount’s James Batemon has averaged 16.5 points while Mattias Markusson has put up 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Bears, Tamenang Choh has averaged 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds while Desmond Cambridge has put up 15.2 points.

Advertisement

JUMPING FOR JAMES: Batemon has connected on 27.3 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Brown’s Cambridge has attempted 239 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 35 over his last five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 26 of 73 field goals (35.6 percent) across its previous three games while Brown has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 73.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.