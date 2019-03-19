Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Long snapper Luke Rhodes signs tender, will stay in Indy

March 19, 2019 7:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes has signed his contract to stay with the team next season.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available. Rhodes was an exclusive rights free agent.

The William & Mary alum signed with the Colts in October 2016 and has played in 36 games with Indianapolis.

He’s the seventh free agent to re-sign with the Colts. He joins kicker Adam Vinatieri, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Chris Milton along with tight end Ross Travis.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.