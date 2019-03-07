Longtime Kent State golf coach Herb Page set to retire

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Longtime Kent State golf coach Herb Page will retire at the end of this season and end his storied run at the school.

Page has coached the Golden Flashes since 1977, building the men’s golf program into one of the nation’s most consistent and decorated. Under Page, Kent State has won 22 Mid-American Conference titles, appeared in 17 NCAA championships and he’s had 28 All-Americans, including Ben Curtis, the 2003 British Open champion.

“I feel Herb is the best coach in America,” Curtis said. “The record shows that, but the support he provides to all former players is phenomenal, no matter what the player moves onto after graduation. I would not have had the success that I’ve had without his coaching, guidance, support and friendship.”

Page was also instrumental in launching Kent State’s women’s golf program in 1998. The Golden Flashes have won 20 straight MAC titles.

He’s been the conference’s top coach 23 times.

