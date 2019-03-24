Longwood faces DePaul in CBI second round

Longwood (16-17) vs. DePaul (16-15)

CBI Second Round, Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is set to face off against DePaul in the second round of the CBI. DePaul earned a 100-86 win over Central Michigan in its most recent game, while Longwood got a 90-68 blowout win against Southern Miss in its last outing.

SENIOR SCORING: DePaul has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Max Strus, Eli Cain, Paul Reed, Femi Olujobi and Devin Gage have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 89 percent of all Blue Demons points over the last five games.

LEAPING FOR LORENZO: Lorenzo Phillips has connected on 33.8 percent of the 207 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 88.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: DePaul is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Blue Demons are 11-15 when opponents score more than 63 points.

TWO STREAKS: Longwood has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. DePaul has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 97.7 points while giving up 79.3.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked first among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blue Demons have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game and 12.7 per game over their last three games.

