Los Angeles FC-NYC FC, Sums

March 17, 2019 8:29 pm
 
Los Angeles FC 1 1—2
New York City 1 1—2

First half_1, New York City, Mitrita, 1, 39th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 2 (Blessing), 43rd.

Second half_3, New York City, Ring, 2 (Sweat), 62nd; 4, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 3 (penalty kick), 76th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 41st; Vela, 73rd; Kaye, 90th. New York City, Sweat, 55th; Callens, 64th; Chanot, 88th; Mitrita, 90th; Sands, 90th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson; Cameron Blanchard; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_20,339.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Jordan Harvey, Eddie Segura, Danilo Silva, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Mark Anthony Kaye; Latif Blessing, Christian Ramirez (Adama Diomande, 46th), Diego Rossi (Adrien Perez, 72nd), Carlos Vela.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Jesus Medina, 84th), James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Jonathan Lewis, 79th), Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori (Ben Sweat, 49th), Alexander Ring.

