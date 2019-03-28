Listen Live Sports

Louisville’s Nwora to enter NBA draft but retain eligibility

March 28, 2019 4:41 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville leading scorer Jordan Nwora will enter the NBA draft pool and maintain his collegiate eligibility for now.

Nwora didn’t specify in a release Thursday if he would hire an agent. The 6-foot-7 sophomore forward says feedback from NBA clubs will determine whether he stays in the draft or returns for his third college season. He says either way, “that will allow me to find out what NBA teams want me to improve to enhance my draft stock, whether it is for this year or next year.”

Cardinals coach Chris Mack says he supports Nwora’s decision to test the draft waters.

The Buffalo, New York, native was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most improved player after raising his scoring average from 5.7 to 17 points per game last season and leading Louisville to the NCAA Tournament.

