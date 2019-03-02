Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola-Chicago claims share of MVC title

March 2, 2019 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Marques Townes had 26 points as Loyola-Chicago topped Bradley 81-68 on Saturday to win a share of the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and six assists for the Ramblers (19-12, 12-6), who tied Drake for the league crown but will take the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament. It’s the first time in program history that the Ramblers have won consecutive regular-season titles.

Clayton Custer added 15 points for Loyola and Lucas Williamson had 10 points and six rebounds.

Darrell Brown had 16 points for the Braves (17-14, 9-9). Ja’Shon Henry added 15 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Ramblers evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Bradley defeated Loyola of Chicago 61-54 on Feb. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.