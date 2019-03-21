Listen Live Sports

Loyola Marymount tops California Baptist 56-55 in CBI

March 21, 2019 1:01 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Mattias Markusson had 13 points, including a 3-point play with 31 seconds to go, as Loyola Marymount narrowly defeated California Baptist 56-55 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday night.

Dameane Douglas had 10 points for Loyola Marymount (21-11). Eli Scott added 10 points.

Jordan Heading had 13 points for the Lancers (16-15). Milan Acquaah added 13 points. Jeremy Smith had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

