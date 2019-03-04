Loyola meets BU in Patriot League tourney

No. 9 seed Loyola (Md.) (11-20, 7-11) vs. No. 8 seed Boston University (14-17, 7-11)

Patriot League Conference Tourney First Round, Case Gym, Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) and Boston University are set to do battle in the opening round of the Patriot League tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 23, when the Terriers shot 54.9 percent from the field while holding Loyola (Md.) to just 47.2 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while Tyler Scanlon has put up 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals while Chuck Champion has put up 10.8 points.

ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 37.2 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or less. The Greyhounds are 5-20 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Greyhounds have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has 31 assists on 92 field goals (33.7 percent) over its past three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 46 of 79 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Greyhounds have averaged 19.8 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

