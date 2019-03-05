Magic-76ers, Box

ORLANDO (106)

Isaac 6-12 0-0 16, Gordon 9-18 4-6 24, Vucevic 5-15 2-2 12, Augustin 5-8 1-1 11, Fournier 9-21 2-2 25, Iwundu 0-5 0-0 0, Martin 2-3 0-1 5, Birch 3-4 0-0 6, Briscoe 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 42-93 9-12 106.

PHILADELPHIA (114)

Butler 5-10 4-4 14, Harris 8-15 4-4 21, Johnson 5-9 2-2 13, B.Simmons 6-15 4-5 16, Redick 8-16 4-4 26, Scott 4-9 0-0 11, Patton 0-3 1-2 1, McConnell 3-5 0-0 6, J.Simmons 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 42-89 19-21 114.

Orlando 34 30 18 24—106 Philadelphia 39 31 24 20—114

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-32 (Fournier 5-10, Isaac 4-8, Gordon 2-7, Martin 1-1, Briscoe 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1), Philadelphia 11-28 (Redick 6-9, Scott 3-8, Harris 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Butler 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, Patton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 44 (Vucevic 12), Philadelphia 50 (B.Simmons 13). Assists_Orlando 21 (Augustin 5), Philadelphia 28 (B.Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Philadelphia 13. A_20,379 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.