The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Magic-Cavaliers, Box

March 3, 2019 8:22 pm
 
ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 3-8 1-2 7, Gordon 7-16 0-0 15, Vucevic 13-16 2-2 28, Augustin 6-12 5-5 19, Fournier 4-13 0-0 11, Iwundu 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 1-2 1-2 3, Briscoe 2-6 0-0 4, Ross 1-12 0-0 2. Totals 39-88 9-11 93.

CLEVELAND (107)

Osman 6-13 0-0 14, Love 3-11 7-8 16, Nance Jr. 5-9 0-0 11, Sexton 6-11 4-4 17, Knight 1-5 0-0 2, Chriss 1-4 1-2 3, Dellavedova 4-9 0-0 11, Clarkson 5-9 5-5 18, Nwaba 3-7 2-2 8, Stauskas 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 36-83 21-23 107.

Orlando 24 24 24 21— 93
Cleveland 29 23 15 40—107

3-Point Goals_Orlando 6-26 (Fournier 3-7, Augustin 2-5, Gordon 1-5, Briscoe 0-1, Isaac 0-2, Ross 0-6), Cleveland 14-43 (Clarkson 3-6, Dellavedova 3-6, Love 3-8, Osman 2-6, Stauskas 1-2, Nance Jr. 1-4, Sexton 1-4, Nwaba 0-2, Chriss 0-2, Knight 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 41 (Vucevic 13), Cleveland 44 (Love 14). Assists_Orlando 23 (Vucevic 6), Cleveland 20 (Nance Jr. 4). Total Fouls_Orlando 17, Cleveland 15. Technicals_Augustin. A_19,432 (20,562).

