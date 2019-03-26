Magic-Heat, Box

ORLANDO (104)

Isaac 8-13 0-0 19, Gordon 6-17 1-2 14, Vucevic 10-18 2-2 24, Augustin 3-11 9-10 17, Fournier 4-9 1-1 11, Iwundu 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-2 2-4 6, Carter-Williams 1-5 0-2 3, Ross 3-13 1-2 10. Totals 37-89 16-23 104.

MIAMI (99)

Jones Jr. 4-7 1-3 9, Olynyk 1-7 2-2 4, Adebayo 4-9 1-2 9, Richardson 4-12 6-6 17, Waiters 10-18 1-1 26, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Whiteside 5-6 0-0 10, Dragic 1-6 0-0 2, Wade 7-17 6-7 22. Totals 36-86 17-21 99.

Orlando 18 24 34 28—104 Miami 32 19 19 29— 99

3-Point Goals_Orlando 14-42 (Isaac 3-8, Ross 3-11, Vucevic 2-5, Augustin 2-6, Fournier 2-6, Carter-Williams 1-2, Gordon 1-4), Miami 10-33 (Waiters 5-11, Richardson 3-9, Wade 2-5, Johnson 0-1, Dragic 0-2, Olynyk 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 55 (Vucevic 16), Miami 39 (Adebayo 11). Assists_Orlando 27 (Augustin 7), Miami 25 (Wade 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 19, Miami 22. A_19,704 (19,600).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.