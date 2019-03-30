Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Pacers, Box

March 30, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (121)

Isaac 4-8 3-4 14, Gordon 9-15 1-1 23, Vucevic 8-18 3-4 19, Augustin 5-10 0-0 11, Fournier 3-9 2-2 9, Iwundu 4-5 0-0 9, Birch 5-7 0-0 10, Carter-Williams 4-6 1-1 10, Ross 5-14 2-2 16. Totals 47-92 12-14 121.

INDIANA (116)

Bogdanovic 9-17 1-2 22, Young 4-6 2-2 10, Turner 6-13 3-3 16, Collison 10-15 2-4 24, Matthews 5-9 0-1 13, McDermott 5-10 0-0 10, Sabonis 4-8 2-2 10, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-4 0-0 4, Evans 3-9 1-3 7. Totals 48-91 11-17 116.

Orlando 32 24 34 31—121
Indiana 28 29 35 24—116

3-Point Goals_Orlando 15-38 (Gordon 4-6, Ross 4-11, Isaac 3-7, Iwundu 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Vucevic 0-3), Indiana 9-24 (Matthews 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-7, Collison 2-4, Turner 1-6, Evans 0-1, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 37 (Gordon 10), Indiana 45 (Turner 12). Assists_Orlando 37 (Augustin 10), Indiana 26 (Collison 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Indiana 18. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Augustin. A_17,923 (20,000).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.