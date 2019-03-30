Magic-Pacers, Box

ORLANDO (121)

Isaac 4-8 3-4 14, Gordon 9-15 1-1 23, Vucevic 8-18 3-4 19, Augustin 5-10 0-0 11, Fournier 3-9 2-2 9, Iwundu 4-5 0-0 9, Birch 5-7 0-0 10, Carter-Williams 4-6 1-1 10, Ross 5-14 2-2 16. Totals 47-92 12-14 121.

INDIANA (116)

Bogdanovic 9-17 1-2 22, Young 4-6 2-2 10, Turner 6-13 3-3 16, Collison 10-15 2-4 24, Matthews 5-9 0-1 13, McDermott 5-10 0-0 10, Sabonis 4-8 2-2 10, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-4 0-0 4, Evans 3-9 1-3 7. Totals 48-91 11-17 116.

Orlando 32 24 34 31—121 Indiana 28 29 35 24—116

3-Point Goals_Orlando 15-38 (Gordon 4-6, Ross 4-11, Isaac 3-7, Iwundu 1-1, Carter-Williams 1-2, Fournier 1-3, Augustin 1-5, Vucevic 0-3), Indiana 9-24 (Matthews 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-7, Collison 2-4, Turner 1-6, Evans 0-1, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 37 (Gordon 10), Indiana 45 (Turner 12). Assists_Orlando 37 (Augustin 10), Indiana 26 (Collison 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 16, Indiana 18. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Augustin. A_17,923 (20,000).

