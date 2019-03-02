Magic-Pacers, Box

ORLANDO (117)

Isaac 5-8 0-1 12, Gordon 5-15 0-0 11, Vucevic 11-19 5-7 27, Augustin 1-5 1-1 3, Fournier 7-12 2-2 19, Iwundu 2-5 0-0 4, Birch 3-3 1-2 7, Briscoe 2-4 0-0 4, Ross 8-17 4-4 23, Grant 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 46-91 15-19 117.

INDIANA (112)

Bogdanovic 8-17 7-8 25, Young 6-8 0-0 13, Turner 4-9 2-2 10, Collison 8-12 5-6 23, Matthews 3-8 4-4 12, McDermott 3-4 0-0 6, Leaf 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 3-4 0-0 6, Joseph 6-9 2-3 14, Evans 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 42-77 21-24 112.

Orlando 27 28 28 34—117 Indiana 27 33 27 25—112

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-28 (Fournier 3-4, Ross 3-11, Isaac 2-3, Grant 1-1, Gordon 1-3, Briscoe 0-1, Augustin 0-2, Vucevic 0-3), Indiana 7-27 (Collison 2-4, Matthews 2-7, Bogdanovic 2-7, Young 1-2, Joseph 0-1, McDermott 0-1, Evans 0-2, Turner 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 41 (Isaac, Vucevic, Gordon 8), Indiana 36 (Young, Turner 6). Assists_Orlando 28 (Fournier 8), Indiana 31 (Collison 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 20, Indiana 17. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Vucevic, Collison. A_17,923 (20,000).

