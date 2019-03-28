Magic-Pistons, Box

ORLANDO (98)

Isaac 4-14 0-0 10, Gordon 7-12 5-5 20, Vucevic 5-15 2-2 12, Augustin 7-12 2-3 18, Fournier 6-15 0-1 13, Iwundu 2-2 2-2 8, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Birch 2-3 1-3 5, Carter-Williams 0-6 0-0 0, Ross 3-11 4-4 10, Grant 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-94 16-20 98.

DETROIT (115)

Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Griffin 8-18 2-3 20, Drummond 9-10 0-3 18, Jackson 2-8 1-2 5, Ellington 9-16 0-0 25, Leuer 1-1 0-0 2, Pachulia 0-0 1-2 1, Maker 3-4 0-0 8, Galloway 4-9 2-2 12, Smith 7-14 0-0 15, Kennard 2-5 0-0 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 6-12 115.

Orlando 27 19 25 27— 98 Detroit 30 30 34 21—115

3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-31 (Iwundu 2-2, Augustin 2-4, Isaac 2-7, Gordon 1-4, Fournier 1-7, Carter-Williams 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Ross 0-2, Grant 0-2), Detroit 17-35 (Ellington 7-13, Kennard 2-2, Maker 2-3, Galloway 2-5, Griffin 2-5, Brown 1-1, Smith 1-3, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 43 (Vucevic 12), Detroit 43 (Drummond 18). Assists_Orlando 21 (Vucevic, Augustin, Gordon 4), Detroit 25 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 14, Detroit 18. A_18,128 (20,491).

