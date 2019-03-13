Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Wizards, Box

March 13, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (90)

Isaac 5-12 0-0 13, Gordon 4-13 2-2 13, Vucevic 9-17 2-2 20, Augustin 6-15 0-0 16, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, Iwundu 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 2-7 3-4 7, Grant 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 3-13 1-1 7. Totals 35-90 8-9 90.

WASHINGTON (100)

Ariza 1-6 0-0 2, Green 1-5 5-6 8, Portis 3-11 0-0 6, Satoransky 1-8 0-0 2, Beal 10-22 1-2 23, Brown Jr. 3-7 0-0 6, Parker 9-12 0-2 19, Bryant 9-12 2-2 21, Randle 5-7 0-0 13. Totals 42-90 8-12 100.

Orlando 28 25 21 16— 90
Washington 29 32 15 24—100

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-33 (Augustin 4-9, Gordon 3-6, Isaac 3-7, Fournier 2-5, Ross 0-6), Washington 8-27 (Randle 3-5, Beal 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Parker 1-2, Green 1-3, Ariza 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-2, Satoransky 0-2, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Vucevic 14), Washington 46 (Bryant 10). Assists_Orlando 26 (Augustin 7), Washington 20 (Satoransky, Beal 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Washington 13. A_15,107 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.