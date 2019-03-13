Magic-Wizards, Box

ORLANDO (90)

Isaac 5-12 0-0 13, Gordon 4-13 2-2 13, Vucevic 9-17 2-2 20, Augustin 6-15 0-0 16, Fournier 3-9 0-0 8, Iwundu 1-2 0-0 2, Birch 2-7 3-4 7, Grant 2-2 0-0 4, Ross 3-13 1-1 7. Totals 35-90 8-9 90.

WASHINGTON (100)

Ariza 1-6 0-0 2, Green 1-5 5-6 8, Portis 3-11 0-0 6, Satoransky 1-8 0-0 2, Beal 10-22 1-2 23, Brown Jr. 3-7 0-0 6, Parker 9-12 0-2 19, Bryant 9-12 2-2 21, Randle 5-7 0-0 13. Totals 42-90 8-12 100.

Orlando 28 25 21 16— 90 Washington 29 32 15 24—100

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-33 (Augustin 4-9, Gordon 3-6, Isaac 3-7, Fournier 2-5, Ross 0-6), Washington 8-27 (Randle 3-5, Beal 2-6, Bryant 1-2, Parker 1-2, Green 1-3, Ariza 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-2, Satoransky 0-2, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 49 (Vucevic 14), Washington 46 (Bryant 10). Assists_Orlando 26 (Augustin 7), Washington 20 (Satoransky, Beal 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Washington 13. A_15,107 (20,356).

