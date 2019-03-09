Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. Kansas City 10 5 .667 Baltimore 9 5 .643 Minnesota 8 6 .571 Toronto 8 6 .571 Houston 8 6 .571 Los Angeles 9 7 .563 Seattle 7 6 .538 Cleveland 8 7 .533 Oakland 8 7 .533 New York 6 6 .500 Detroit 7 9 .438 Tampa Bay 6 9 .400 Boston 6 9 .400 Chicago 5 8 .385 Texas 4 8 .333 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. Chicago 10 6 .625 San Diego 8 5 .615 Atlanta 9 6 .600 Los Angeles 8 6 .571 Philadelphia 8 6 .571 Washington 7 6 .538 Milwaukee 8 8 .500 Pittsburgh 7 8 .467 New York 7 8 .467 St. Louis 6 7 .462 Arizona 5 7 .417 Colorado 5 8 .385 San Francisco 5 8 .385 Cincinnati 4 8 .333 Miami 5 10 .333

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Boston 2

Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore (ss) 17, Tampa Bay 15

Atlanta 6, Detroit 4

Houston 9, St. Louis 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland 7, Colorado (ss) 1

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 0

Milwaukee (ss) 11, Oakland 2

Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee (ss) 5, L.A. Angels (ss) 1

Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Monterrey, MX, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Monterrey, MX, 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at , 10:05 p.m.

