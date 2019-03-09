Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|.667
|Baltimore
|9
|5
|.643
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|Toronto
|8
|6
|.571
|Houston
|8
|6
|.571
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|Seattle
|7
|6
|.538
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|Oakland
|8
|7
|.533
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|Tampa Bay
|6
|9
|.400
|Boston
|6
|9
|.400
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|San Diego
|8
|5
|.615
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|.600
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|Philadelphia
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|Milwaukee
|8
|8
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|.467
|New York
|7
|8
|.467
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona
|5
|7
|.417
|Colorado
|5
|8
|.385
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|Cincinnati
|4
|8
|.333
|Miami
|5
|10
|.333
___
N.Y. Mets 10, Boston 2
Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore (ss) 17, Tampa Bay 15
Atlanta 6, Detroit 4
Houston 9, St. Louis 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland 7, Colorado (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 0
Milwaukee (ss) 11, Oakland 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee (ss) 5, L.A. Angels (ss) 1
Kansas City vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Monterrey, MX, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Monterrey, MX, 5:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at , 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.