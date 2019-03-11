Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

March 11, 2019 8:06 pm
 
2 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Toronto 9 6 .600
Kansas City 10 7 .588
New York 8 6 .571
Cleveland 9 7 .563
Houston 9 7 .563
Baltimore 9 7 .563
Los Angeles 10 8 .556
Oakland 10 8 .556
Minnesota 8 8 .500
Seattle 7 7 .500
Tampa Bay 8 9 .471
Detroit 8 9 .471
Chicago 6 10 .375
Boston 6 10 .375
Texas 5 10 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 10 5 .667
Chicago 11 7 .611
Atlanta 10 7 .588
Los Angeles 9 7 .563
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
Milwaukee 10 8 .556
Arizona 8 8 .500
Washington 8 8 .500
New York 8 9 .471
St. Louis 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 7 10 .412
Miami 7 10 .412
Colorado 7 10 .412
San Francisco 6 10 .375
Cincinnati 4 10 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 12, Texas (ss) 11

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Colorado 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

