Major League Baseball

March 12, 2019 3:56 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 11 8 .579
New York 8 6 .571
Cleveland 9 7 .563
Toronto 9 7 .563
Houston 9 7 .563
Baltimore 9 7 .563
Los Angeles 10 8 .556
Oakland 10 8 .556
Minnesota 9 8 .529
Tampa Bay 9 9 .500
Detroit 8 9 .471
Seattle 7 8 .467
Chicago 6 10 .375
Texas 6 10 .375
Boston 6 10 .375
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 10 5 .667
Atlanta 11 7 .611
Chicago 11 7 .611
Los Angeles 9 7 .563
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
Milwaukee 10 8 .556
Arizona 8 8 .500
Washington 8 8 .500
New York 8 9 .471
St. Louis 7 9 .438
Miami 7 10 .412
Colorado 7 10 .412
Pittsburgh 7 11 .389
San Francisco 6 10 .375
Cincinnati 4 10 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Seattle at Chicago White Sox (ss), cancelled

Chicago White Sox (ss) at Kansas City, cancelled

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

