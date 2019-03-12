Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|11
|8
|.579
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|Toronto
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston
|9
|7
|.563
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|.556
|Oakland
|10
|8
|.556
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|.529
|Tampa Bay
|9
|9
|.500
|Detroit
|8
|9
|.471
|Seattle
|7
|8
|.467
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|Texas
|6
|10
|.375
|Boston
|6
|10
|.375
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|10
|5
|.667
|Atlanta
|11
|7
|.611
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|Milwaukee
|10
|8
|.556
|Arizona
|8
|8
|.500
|Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|New York
|8
|9
|.471
|St. Louis
|7
|9
|.438
|Miami
|7
|10
|.412
|Colorado
|7
|10
|.412
|Pittsburgh
|7
|11
|.389
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|.375
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|.286
___
Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Seattle at Chicago White Sox (ss), cancelled
Chicago White Sox (ss) at Kansas City, cancelled
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.