Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|Oakland
|11
|8
|.579
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|.571
|Los Angeles
|11
|9
|.550
|Cleveland
|11
|9
|.550
|Kansas City
|12
|10
|.545
|Houston
|12
|10
|.545
|Baltimore
|11
|10
|.524
|Tampa Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|Detroit
|10
|10
|.500
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|Toronto
|9
|11
|.450
|Texas
|8
|11
|.421
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|Boston
|7
|13
|.350
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|11
|7
|.611
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|Los Angeles
|11
|8
|.579
|Washington
|12
|9
|.571
|Philadelphia
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami
|12
|10
|.545
|Atlanta
|11
|10
|.524
|Milwaukee
|11
|10
|.524
|Arizona
|9
|10
|.474
|Colorado
|9
|11
|.450
|New York
|9
|12
|.429
|St. Louis
|8
|12
|.400
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|.400
|San Francisco
|7
|12
|.368
|Cincinnati
|5
|11
|.313
___
Boston 6, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 8, Washington 5
Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, cancelled
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 17, Toronto (ss) 7
Houston 13, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 4, Toronto (ss) 3
Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 11:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Nippon-Ham at Tokyo, JP, 11:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Yomiuri at Tokyo, JP, 6:05 a.m.
Seattle vs. San Francisco (ss) at , 6:05 a.m.
Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at , 1:07 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at , 1:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.