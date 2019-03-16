Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 11 6 .647 Oakland 11 8 .579 Minnesota 12 9 .571 Los Angeles 11 9 .550 Cleveland 11 9 .550 Kansas City 12 10 .545 Houston 12 10 .545 Baltimore 11 10 .524 Tampa Bay 10 10 .500 Detroit 10 10 .500 Seattle 8 8 .500 Toronto 9 11 .450 Texas 8 12 .400 Chicago 7 11 .389 Boston 7 13 .350 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 11 7 .611 Chicago 13 9 .591 Los Angeles 11 8 .579 Washington 12 9 .571 Philadelphia 11 9 .550 Miami 12 10 .545 Atlanta 11 10 .524 Milwaukee 11 10 .524 Arizona 9 10 .474 Colorado 9 11 .450 New York 9 12 .429 St. Louis 8 12 .400 Pittsburgh 8 12 .400 San Francisco 7 12 .368 Cincinnati 6 11 .353

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 6, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 8, Washington 5

Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Advertisement

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, cancelled

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Yankees 17, Toronto (ss) 7

Houston 13, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 4, Toronto (ss) 3

Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati 5, Texas 2

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 11:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Nippon-Ham at Tokyo, JP, 11:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle vs. San Francisco (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 6:05 a.m.

Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.