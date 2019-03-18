Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 13 6 .684 Oakland 11 8 .579 Cleveland 12 9 .571 Minnesota 13 10 .565 Houston 13 10 .565 Baltimore 12 11 .522 Kansas City 13 12 .520 Los Angeles 11 11 .500 Toronto 11 11 .500 Seattle 8 8 .500 Detroit 11 12 .478 Tampa Bay 10 12 .455 Texas 9 12 .429 Chicago 7 13 .350 Boston 8 15 .348 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 13 8 .619 Washington 14 10 .583 Chicago 14 10 .583 Miami 14 10 .583 Los Angeles 12 9 .571 Milwaukee 13 11 .542 Philadelphia 11 11 .500 Atlanta 11 12 .478 Pittsburgh 10 12 .455 Arizona 10 12 .455 Colorado 10 12 .455 San Francisco 9 12 .429 St. Louis 9 13 .409 New York 9 14 .391 Cincinnati 6 11 .353

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5

Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 6:05 a.m.

Baltimore 14, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle vs. Oakland at , 5:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

