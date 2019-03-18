Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|Oakland
|11
|8
|.579
|Cleveland
|12
|9
|.571
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|.565
|Houston
|13
|10
|.565
|Baltimore
|12
|11
|.522
|Kansas City
|13
|12
|.520
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|Toronto
|11
|11
|.500
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|Detroit
|11
|12
|.478
|Tampa Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|Texas
|9
|12
|.429
|Chicago
|7
|13
|.350
|Boston
|8
|15
|.348
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|13
|8
|.619
|Washington
|14
|10
|.583
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|Miami
|14
|10
|.583
|Los Angeles
|12
|9
|.571
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|Philadelphia
|11
|11
|.500
|Atlanta
|11
|12
|.478
|Pittsburgh
|10
|12
|.455
|Arizona
|10
|12
|.455
|Colorado
|10
|12
|.455
|San Francisco
|9
|12
|.429
|St. Louis
|9
|13
|.409
|New York
|9
|14
|.391
|Cincinnati
|6
|11
|.353
Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5
Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 6:05 a.m.
Baltimore 14, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Oakland at , 5:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
