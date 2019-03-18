Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

March 18, 2019 4:16 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 13 6 .684
Oakland 11 8 .579
Cleveland 12 9 .571
Minnesota 13 10 .565
Houston 13 10 .565
Baltimore 12 11 .522
Kansas City 13 12 .520
Los Angeles 11 11 .500
Toronto 11 11 .500
Seattle 8 8 .500
Detroit 11 12 .478
Tampa Bay 10 12 .455
Texas 9 12 .429
Chicago 7 13 .350
Boston 8 15 .348
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 13 8 .619
Washington 14 10 .583
Chicago 14 10 .583
Miami 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 12 9 .571
Milwaukee 13 11 .542
Philadelphia 11 11 .500
Atlanta 11 12 .478
Pittsburgh 10 12 .455
Arizona 10 12 .455
Colorado 10 12 .455
San Francisco 9 12 .429
St. Louis 9 13 .409
New York 9 14 .391
Cincinnati 6 11 .353

___

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5

Seattle vs. Yomiuri (ss) at Tokyo, JP, 6:05 a.m.

Baltimore 14, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Miami vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle vs. Oakland at , 5:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

