Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

March 18, 2019 7:45 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 13 6 .684
Oakland 11 8 .579
Minnesota 13 10 .565
Houston 13 10 .565
Cleveland 12 10 .545
Baltimore 12 11 .522
Kansas City 13 12 .520
Los Angeles 11 11 .500
Toronto 11 11 .500
Seattle 8 8 .500
Detroit 11 12 .478
Tampa Bay 10 12 .455
Texas 9 12 .429
Boston 8 15 .348
Chicago 7 14 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 14 8 .636
Miami 14 10 .583
Chicago 14 10 .583
Washington 14 10 .583
Los Angeles 12 9 .571
Milwaukee 13 11 .542
Philadelphia 11 11 .500
Colorado 11 12 .478
Atlanta 11 12 .478
San Francisco 10 12 .455
Pittsburgh 10 12 .455
Arizona 10 12 .455
St. Louis 9 13 .409
New York 9 14 .391
Cincinnati 6 12 .333

___

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5

Baltimore 14, Detroit (ss) 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Washington (ss) 1

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3, Detroit (ss) 2

Washington (ss) 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 3, Cleveland 1

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle vs. Oakland at , 5:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. San Francisco at , 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.