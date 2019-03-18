Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 14 6 .700 Oakland 11 8 .579 Minnesota 13 10 .565 Houston 13 10 .565 Cleveland 12 10 .545 Baltimore 12 11 .522 Kansas City 13 12 .520 Los Angeles 11 11 .500 Toronto 11 11 .500 Seattle 8 8 .500 Detroit 11 12 .478 Tampa Bay 10 12 .455 Texas 9 12 .429 Boston 8 15 .348 Chicago 7 14 .333 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 14 8 .636 Miami 14 10 .583 Chicago 14 10 .583 Washington 14 10 .583 Los Angeles 12 9 .571 Milwaukee 13 11 .542 Philadelphia 11 11 .500 Colorado 11 12 .478 Atlanta 11 13 .458 San Francisco 10 12 .455 Pittsburgh 10 12 .455 Arizona 10 12 .455 St. Louis 9 13 .409 New York 9 14 .391 Cincinnati 6 12 .333

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5

Baltimore 14, Detroit (ss) 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Washington (ss) 1

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3, Detroit (ss) 2

Washington (ss) 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 3, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

