Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 15 8 .652 Kansas City 16 12 .571 Oakland 11 8 .579 Houston 14 11 .560 Minnesota 13 11 .542 Cleveland 14 12 .538 Los Angeles 13 12 .520 Detroit 13 13 .500 Baltimore 12 13 .480 Seattle 8 9 .471 Texas 12 14 .462 Toronto 11 13 .458 Tampa Bay 11 14 .440 Boston 10 15 .400 Chicago 8 16 .333 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 15 9 .625 Washington 16 10 .615 Miami 15 11 .577 Chicago 15 11 .577 Milwaukee 15 12 .556 Pittsburgh 13 12 .520 Los Angeles 12 12 .500 Philadelphia 12 12 .500 San Francisco 11 12 .478 Atlanta 12 15 .444 Arizona 11 14 .440 Colorado 11 14 .440 New York 10 14 .417 St. Louis 10 15 .400 Cincinnati 8 13 .381

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay (ss) 8, Atlanta 1

Detroit 5, Houston 3

St. Louis (ss) 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

Philadelphia 13, Toronto 6

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Cincinnati (ss) 6

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas (ss) 7, Cleveland 3

Milwaukee 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago White Sox 12, Texas (ss) 2

L.A. Angels 2, Arizona 1

Boston 8, Tampa Bay (ss) 0

Washington 7, St. Louis (ss) 1

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 6:07 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Canada Jr. vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

