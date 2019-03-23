Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 16 9 .640 Kansas City 18 12 .600 Houston 16 11 .593 Cleveland 16 12 .571 Oakland 11 8 .579 Minnesota 14 12 .538 Seattle 10 9 .526 Los Angeles 14 14 .500 Detroit 14 14 .500 Toronto 13 13 .500 Tampa Bay 12 15 .444 Baltimore 12 15 .444 Boston 12 15 .444 Texas 12 16 .429 Chicago 9 17 .346 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 16 10 .615 Washington 16 10 .615 Chicago 16 12 .571 Milwaukee 17 13 .567 Miami 15 12 .556 Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 San Francisco 13 13 .500 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 Los Angeles 12 14 .462 Atlanta 13 16 .448 Arizona 12 15 .444 Colorado 12 15 .444 St. Louis 11 15 .423 New York 11 16 .407 Cincinnati 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Washington 4

Pittsburgh (ss) 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 2

Advertisement

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7

Toronto (ss) 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 12, Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Toronto (ss) 8, Canada Jr. 3

Milwaukee (ss) 7, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee (ss) 4

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Nashville at Nashville, TN, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 8:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.