Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

March 23, 2019 10:48 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 16 9 .640
Kansas City 18 12 .600
Houston 16 11 .593
Cleveland 16 12 .571
Oakland 11 8 .579
Minnesota 14 12 .538
Seattle 10 9 .526
Los Angeles 14 14 .500
Detroit 14 14 .500
Toronto 13 13 .500
Tampa Bay 12 15 .444
Baltimore 12 15 .444
Boston 12 15 .444
Texas 12 16 .429
Chicago 9 17 .346
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 16 10 .615
Washington 16 10 .615
Chicago 16 12 .571
Milwaukee 17 13 .567
Miami 15 12 .556
Pittsburgh 14 14 .500
San Francisco 13 13 .500
Philadelphia 12 14 .462
Los Angeles 12 14 .462
Atlanta 13 16 .448
Arizona 12 15 .444
Colorado 12 15 .444
St. Louis 11 15 .423
New York 11 16 .407
Cincinnati 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Washington 4

Pittsburgh (ss) 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 2

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7

Toronto (ss) 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 12, Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Toronto (ss) 8, Canada Jr. 3

Milwaukee (ss) 7, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee (ss) 4

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Nashville at Nashville, TN, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 8:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.