Major League Baseball

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|16
|9
|.640
|Kansas City
|18
|12
|.600
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|Cleveland
|16
|12
|.571
|Oakland
|11
|8
|.579
|Minnesota
|14
|12
|.538
|Seattle
|10
|9
|.526
|Los Angeles
|14
|14
|.500
|Detroit
|14
|14
|.500
|Toronto
|13
|13
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|12
|15
|.444
|Baltimore
|12
|15
|.444
|Boston
|12
|15
|.444
|Texas
|12
|16
|.429
|Chicago
|9
|17
|.346
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|16
|10
|.615
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|Milwaukee
|17
|13
|.567
|Chicago
|16
|13
|.552
|Miami
|15
|13
|.536
|Pittsburgh
|14
|14
|.500
|San Francisco
|13
|13
|.500
|Colorado
|13
|15
|.464
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|Los Angeles
|12
|14
|.462
|Atlanta
|13
|16
|.448
|St. Louis
|12
|15
|.444
|Arizona
|12
|15
|.444
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|Cincinnati
|8
|16
|.333
___
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis 2, Miami 1
Baltimore (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1
Texas (ss) vs. Nashville at Nashville, TN, 2:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 8:07 p.m.
Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
