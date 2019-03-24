Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 16 9 .640 Kansas City 18 12 .600 Houston 16 11 .593 Cleveland 16 12 .571 Oakland 11 8 .579 Minnesota 14 12 .538 Seattle 10 9 .526 Los Angeles 14 14 .500 Detroit 14 14 .500 Toronto 13 13 .500 Tampa Bay 12 15 .444 Baltimore 12 15 .444 Boston 12 15 .444 Texas 12 16 .429 Chicago 9 17 .346 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 16 10 .615 Washington 16 11 .593 Milwaukee 17 13 .567 Chicago 16 13 .552 Miami 15 13 .536 Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 San Francisco 13 13 .500 Colorado 13 15 .464 Philadelphia 12 14 .462 Los Angeles 12 14 .462 Atlanta 13 16 .448 St. Louis 12 15 .444 Arizona 12 15 .444 New York 12 16 .429 Cincinnati 8 16 .333

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Advertisement

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Baltimore (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1

Texas (ss) vs. Nashville at Nashville, TN, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 8:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.