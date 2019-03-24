Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball

March 24, 2019 4:21 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 17 9 .654
Houston 17 11 .607
Kansas City 18 12 .600
Cleveland 16 12 .571
Oakland 11 8 .579
Seattle 10 9 .526
Minnesota 14 13 .519
Detroit 15 14 .517
Los Angeles 14 14 .500
Toronto 13 14 .481
Tampa Bay 12 15 .444
Boston 12 15 .444
Baltimore 12 16 .429
Texas 12 16 .429
Chicago 9 17 .346
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 16 10 .615
Washington 16 12 .571
Milwaukee 17 13 .567
Chicago 16 13 .552
Miami 15 13 .536
Pittsburgh 14 14 .500
San Francisco 13 13 .500
Philadelphia 13 14 .481
Colorado 13 15 .464
Los Angeles 12 14 .462
Atlanta 13 16 .448
St. Louis 12 15 .444
Arizona 12 15 .444
New York 12 16 .429
Cincinnati 8 16 .333

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4

Detroit 18, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 11, Baltimore (ss) 4

Houston 5, Washington (ss) 3

Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1

Texas (ss) vs. Nashville at Nashville, TN, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 8:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

