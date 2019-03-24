Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 17 9 .654 Houston 17 11 .607 Kansas City 18 12 .600 Oakland 12 8 .600 Cleveland 16 13 .552 Seattle 10 9 .526 Minnesota 14 13 .519 Detroit 15 14 .517 Los Angeles 14 14 .500 Toronto 13 14 .481 Boston 12 15 .444 Texas 12 16 .429 Baltimore 12 16 .429 Tampa Bay 12 16 .429 Chicago 10 17 .370 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 16 11 .593 Milwaukee 18 13 .581 Washington 16 12 .571 Chicago 17 13 .567 Miami 15 13 .536 Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 Colorado 14 15 .483 San Francisco 13 14 .481 Philadelphia 13 14 .481 Atlanta 14 16 .467 Los Angeles 12 14 .462 St. Louis 12 15 .444 New York 12 16 .429 Arizona 12 16 .429 Cincinnati 8 17 .320

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington (ss) 4

Detroit 18, Toronto 6

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 11, Baltimore (ss) 4

Houston 5, Washington (ss) 3

Pittsburgh 1, Baltimore (ss) 1

Nashville 4, Texas (ss) 3

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 3, Texas (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3

Chicago Cubs 24, San Diego 6

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 5, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 8:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tigers Futures vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Albuquerque at Albuquerque, NM, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

