Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 17 10 .630 Houston 17 11 .607 Kansas City 18 12 .600 Oakland 12 8 .600 Cleveland 16 13 .552 Seattle 10 9 .526 Minnesota 14 13 .519 Los Angeles 15 14 .517 Detroit 15 14 .517 Toronto 13 14 .481 Boston 12 15 .444 Texas 12 16 .429 Tampa Bay 12 17 .414 Baltimore 12 17 .414 Chicago 10 17 .370 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 16 11 .593 Washington 17 12 .586 Milwaukee 18 13 .581 Chicago 17 13 .567 Miami 15 13 .536 Philadelphia 14 14 .500 Pittsburgh 14 14 .500 Atlanta 15 16 .484 Colorado 14 15 .483 San Francisco 13 14 .481 New York 13 16 .448 St. Louis 12 15 .444 Los Angeles 12 15 .444 Arizona 12 16 .429 Cincinnati 8 18 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Rochester 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7

Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Omaha 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

