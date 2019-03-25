Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Baseball

March 25, 2019 11:26 pm
 
1 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 17 10 .630
Houston 18 11 .621
Kansas City 18 12 .600
Oakland 12 8 .600
Cleveland 17 13 .567
Seattle 10 9 .526
Minnesota 14 13 .519
Los Angeles 15 14 .517
Detroit 15 14 .517
Toronto 13 15 .464
Boston 12 15 .444
Texas 12 17 .414
Baltimore 12 17 .414
Tampa Bay 12 17 .414
Chicago 10 17 .370
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Milwaukee 19 13 .594
San Diego 16 11 .593
Washington 17 12 .586
Chicago 17 13 .567
Miami 15 13 .536
Philadelphia 14 14 .500
Atlanta 15 16 .484
Pittsburgh 14 15 .483
Colorado 14 15 .483
San Francisco 13 14 .481
New York 13 16 .448
St. Louis 12 15 .444
Los Angeles 12 15 .444
Arizona 12 16 .429
Cincinnati 8 18 .308

Monday’s Games

Rochester 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7

Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Omaha 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 6, Memphis 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 1

Houston 12, Pittsburgh 9

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

