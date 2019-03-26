Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball

March 26, 2019 2:11 am
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 17 10 .630
Houston 18 11 .621
Kansas City 18 12 .600
Oakland 12 8 .600
Cleveland 17 13 .567
Minnesota 14 13 .519
Detroit 15 14 .517
Los Angeles 15 15 .500
Seattle 10 10 .500
Toronto 13 15 .464
Boston 12 16 .429
Texas 12 17 .414
Baltimore 12 17 .414
Tampa Bay 12 17 .414
Chicago 11 17 .393
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 17 11 .607
Milwaukee 19 13 .594
Washington 17 12 .586
Chicago 18 13 .581
Miami 15 13 .536
Philadelphia 14 14 .500
Atlanta 15 16 .484
Pittsburgh 14 15 .483
Colorado 14 15 .483
San Francisco 13 14 .481
Los Angeles 13 15 .464
New York 13 16 .448
St. Louis 12 15 .444
Arizona 12 17 .414
Cincinnati 8 18 .308

___

Monday’s Games

Rochester 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7

Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Omaha 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 6, Memphis 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 1

Houston 12, Pittsburgh 9

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Arizona 3

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 8, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

