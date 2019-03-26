Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 17 10 .630 Houston 18 11 .621 Kansas City 18 12 .600 Oakland 12 8 .600 Cleveland 17 13 .567 Minnesota 14 13 .519 Detroit 15 14 .517 Los Angeles 15 15 .500 Seattle 10 10 .500 Toronto 13 15 .464 Boston 12 16 .429 Texas 12 17 .414 Baltimore 12 17 .414 Tampa Bay 12 17 .414 Chicago 11 17 .393 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 17 11 .607 Milwaukee 19 13 .594 Washington 17 12 .586 Chicago 18 13 .581 Miami 15 13 .536 Philadelphia 14 14 .500 Atlanta 15 16 .484 Pittsburgh 14 15 .483 Colorado 14 15 .483 San Francisco 13 14 .481 Los Angeles 13 15 .464 New York 13 16 .448 St. Louis 12 15 .444 Arizona 12 17 .414 Cincinnati 8 18 .308

Monday’s Games

Rochester 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 7

Detroit 9, Tigers Futures 1

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Albuquerque 7, Colorado 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Omaha 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 5

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 6, Memphis 3

Cleveland 10, Texas 1

Houston 12, Pittsburgh 9

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Arizona 3

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 8, Seattle 0

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

