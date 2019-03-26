Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|17
|10
|.630
|Houston
|18
|11
|.621
|Kansas City
|18
|12
|.600
|Oakland
|13
|8
|.619
|Cleveland
|17
|13
|.567
|Minnesota
|14
|13
|.519
|Los Angeles
|15
|15
|.500
|Detroit
|15
|15
|.500
|Seattle
|10
|10
|.500
|Toronto
|13
|15
|.464
|Tampa Bay
|13
|17
|.433
|Boston
|12
|16
|.429
|Texas
|12
|17
|.414
|Baltimore
|12
|17
|.414
|Chicago
|11
|17
|.393
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|San Diego
|17
|11
|.607
|Milwaukee
|19
|13
|.594
|Washington
|17
|12
|.586
|Chicago
|18
|13
|.581
|Miami
|15
|13
|.536
|Atlanta
|16
|16
|.500
|Philadelphia
|14
|14
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|14
|15
|.483
|Colorado
|14
|15
|.483
|San Francisco
|13
|15
|.464
|Los Angeles
|13
|15
|.464
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|St. Louis
|12
|15
|.444
|Arizona
|12
|17
|.414
|Cincinnati
|8
|19
|.296
___
Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5
Colorado vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
