Sports News
 
Major League Baseball

March 26, 2019 5:56 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 17 10 .630
Kansas City 18 12 .600
Houston 18 12 .600
Oakland 13 8 .619
Cleveland 17 14 .548
Minnesota 14 13 .519
Detroit 15 15 .500
Los Angeles 15 15 .500
Seattle 10 10 .500
Toronto 13 15 .464
Texas 13 17 .433
Tampa Bay 13 17 .433
Boston 12 16 .429
Baltimore 12 17 .414
Chicago 11 17 .393
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 17 11 .607
Milwaukee 19 13 .594
Washington 17 12 .586
Chicago 18 13 .581
Miami 15 13 .536
Atlanta 16 16 .500
Pittsburgh 15 15 .500
Philadelphia 14 14 .500
Colorado 14 15 .483
San Francisco 13 15 .464
Los Angeles 13 15 .464
New York 13 16 .448
St. Louis 12 15 .444
Arizona 12 17 .414
Cincinnati 8 19 .296

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 5, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1

Boston vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

