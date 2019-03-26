Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. New York 17 10 .630 Kansas City 18 12 .600 Houston 18 12 .600 Oakland 13 8 .619 Cleveland 17 14 .548 Minnesota 14 13 .519 Detroit 15 15 .500 Los Angeles 15 15 .500 Seattle 10 10 .500 Toronto 13 15 .464 Tampa Bay 13 17 .433 Texas 13 17 .433 Baltimore 12 17 .414 Boston 12 17 .414 Chicago 12 17 .414 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. San Diego 17 11 .607 Milwaukee 19 13 .594 Chicago 19 13 .594 Washington 17 12 .586 Miami 15 13 .536 Atlanta 16 16 .500 Pittsburgh 15 15 .500 Philadelphia 14 14 .500 Colorado 14 15 .483 San Francisco 13 15 .464 Los Angeles 13 15 .464 New York 13 16 .448 St. Louis 12 15 .444 Arizona 12 18 .400 Cincinnati 8 19 .296

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 5, Minnesota 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 4

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1

Chicago Cubs 16, Boston 7

Chicago White Sox 7, Arizona 1

San Diego vs. Seattle at Seattle, WA, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Toronto at Montreal, QB, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

