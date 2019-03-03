Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|Seattle
|5
|3
|.625
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|.556
|Detroit
|5
|4
|.556
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|Houston
|4
|4
|.500
|Oakland
|4
|5
|.444
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|Toronto
|1
|6
|.143
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego
|5
|2
|.714
|Arizona
|5
|2
|.714
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|.556
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|.500
|Milwaukee
|3
|6
|.333
|Colorado
|2
|5
|.286
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|Miami
|2
|7
|.222
Minnesota (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington 4, Houston 2
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta 6, Miami 5
Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1
Philadelphia vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Washington at , 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at , 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at , 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at , 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at , 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at , 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at , 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at , 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at , 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at , 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at , 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at , 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at , 3:10 p.m.
South Florida vs. Tampa Bay at , 6:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at , 8:05 p.m.
