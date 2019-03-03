Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. Los Angeles 6 3 .667 Seattle 5 3 .625 Baltimore 4 3 .571 Kansas City 5 4 .556 Detroit 5 4 .556 Tampa Bay 6 5 .545 Minnesota 5 5 .500 New York 4 4 .500 Cleveland 4 4 .500 Houston 4 4 .500 Oakland 4 5 .444 Boston 4 5 .444 Chicago 3 5 .375 Texas 2 4 .333 Toronto 2 6 .250 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. Philadelphia 6 2 .750 San Diego 5 2 .714 Arizona 5 2 .714 Washington 6 3 .667 San Francisco 4 3 .571 Chicago 5 4 .556 Atlanta 5 4 .556 Los Angeles 4 4 .500 New York 4 4 .500 St. Louis 3 3 .500 Pittsburgh 4 5 .444 Milwaukee 3 6 .333 Colorado 2 5 .286 Cincinnati 2 5 .286 Miami 2 7 .222

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, Minnesota (ss) 7

Washington 4, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

Philadelphia at Minnesota (ss), cancelled

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2

Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) at L.A. Dodgers, cancelled

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston vs. Washington at , 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at , 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at , 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at , 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at , 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at , 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at , 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at , 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at , 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at , 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at , 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at , 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at , 3:10 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tampa Bay at , 6:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at , 8:05 p.m.

