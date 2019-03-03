Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Major League Baseball

March 3, 2019 5:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Los Angeles 6 3 .667
Seattle 5 3 .625
Baltimore 4 3 .571
Kansas City 5 4 .556
Detroit 5 4 .556
Tampa Bay 6 5 .545
Minnesota 5 5 .500
New York 4 4 .500
Cleveland 4 4 .500
Houston 4 4 .500
Oakland 4 5 .444
Boston 4 5 .444
Chicago 3 5 .375
Texas 2 5 .286
Toronto 2 6 .250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Philadelphia 6 2 .750
San Diego 5 2 .714
Arizona 5 2 .714
Washington 6 3 .667
San Francisco 4 3 .571
Los Angeles 5 4 .556
Chicago 5 4 .556
Atlanta 5 4 .556
New York 5 4 .556
Pittsburgh 4 5 .444
St. Louis 3 4 .429
Milwaukee 3 6 .333
Colorado 2 5 .286
Cincinnati 2 5 .286
Miami 2 7 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, Minnesota (ss) 7

Washington 4, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 7, Detroit (ss) 1

Philadelphia 3, Minnesota (ss) 3

N.Y. Mets 10, St. Louis 8

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 2

Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

