Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Baseball

March 4, 2019 5:36 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Los Angeles 7 3 .700
Seattle 6 3 .667
Baltimore 6 3 .667
Kansas City 6 4 .600
Tampa Bay 6 5 .545
Detroit 6 5 .545
Houston 5 5 .500
Boston 5 5 .500
New York 4 4 .500
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Cleveland 4 5 .444
Oakland 4 6 .400
Texas 3 5 .375
Chicago 3 6 .333
Toronto 2 6 .250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Philadelphia 6 2 .750
Chicago 7 4 .636
Arizona 5 3 .625
San Diego 5 3 .625
Washington 6 4 .600
Los Angeles 5 4 .556
New York 6 5 .545
Atlanta 5 5 .500
San Francisco 4 4 .500
Pittsburgh 4 5 .444
St. Louis 3 5 .375
Colorado 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 3 6 .333
Milwaukee 3 7 .300
Miami 3 7 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Houston (ss) 4, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Miami 9, Washington 8

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 4

Detroit 9, St. Louis 5

Boston 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta (ss) at , 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at , 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1933: FDR broadcasts first 'fireside chat'

Get our daily newsletter.