Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. Los Angeles 7 3 .700 Seattle 6 3 .667 Baltimore 6 3 .667 Kansas City 6 4 .600 Tampa Bay 6 5 .545 Detroit 6 5 .545 Houston 5 5 .500 Boston 5 5 .500 New York 4 4 .500 Minnesota 5 6 .455 Cleveland 4 5 .444 Oakland 4 6 .400 Texas 3 5 .375 Chicago 3 6 .333 Toronto 2 6 .250 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. Philadelphia 6 2 .750 Chicago 7 4 .636 Arizona 5 3 .625 San Diego 5 3 .625 Washington 6 4 .600 Los Angeles 5 4 .556 New York 6 5 .545 Atlanta 5 5 .500 San Francisco 4 4 .500 Pittsburgh 4 5 .444 St. Louis 3 5 .375 Colorado 3 5 .375 Cincinnati 3 6 .333 Milwaukee 3 7 .300 Miami 3 7 .300

Monday’s Games

Houston (ss) 4, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Miami 9, Washington 8

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 4

Detroit 9, St. Louis 5

Boston 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta (ss) at , 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at , 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

