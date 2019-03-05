Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|Seattle
|6
|3
|.667
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|.600
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|.600
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|.500
|Detroit
|6
|6
|.500
|Houston
|5
|5
|.500
|Oakland
|4
|6
|.400
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas
|3
|5
|.375
|Toronto
|3
|6
|.333
|Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|Arizona
|5
|3
|.625
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|.600
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington
|6
|5
|.545
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|.500
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|.455
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|St. Louis
|3
|5
|.375
|Colorado
|3
|5
|.375
|Cincinnati
|3
|6
|.333
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|Milwaukee
|3
|7
|.300
___
Boston 8, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 4
Toronto 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay (ss) 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
South Florida vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at , 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at , 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
