Major League Baseball

At A Glance All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct. Los Angeles 7 3 .700 Seattle 6 3 .667 Kansas City 6 4 .600 Baltimore 6 4 .600 New York 5 4 .556 Boston 6 5 .545 Minnesota 6 6 .500 Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 Detroit 6 6 .500 Houston 5 5 .500 Oakland 4 6 .400 Cleveland 4 6 .400 Texas 3 5 .375 Toronto 3 6 .333 Chicago 3 6 .333 NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct. Philadelphia 6 2 .750 San Diego 6 3 .667 Chicago 7 4 .636 Arizona 5 3 .625 Los Angeles 6 4 .600 New York 6 5 .545 Washington 6 5 .545 Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 Atlanta 5 6 .455 San Francisco 4 5 .444 St. Louis 3 5 .375 Colorado 3 5 .375 Cincinnati 3 6 .333 Miami 3 7 .300 Milwaukee 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 8, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

Advertisement

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at , 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at , 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.