Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE WLTPtsGFGA WESTERN CONFERENCE WLTPtsGFGA

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 2

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

New England at FC Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 6 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Atlanta at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Orlando City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 2 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.