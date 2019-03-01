Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|WLTPtsGFGA
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|WLTPtsGFGA
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.
New England at FC Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 6 p.m.
Chicago at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Colorado at New England, 2 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 2 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at Houston, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.
Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
