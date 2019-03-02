Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Columbus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New England
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|D.C. United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 1
New York City FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie
New England 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
New York 1, Columbus 1, tie
Minnesota United at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Houston, 6 p.m.
Chicago at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Colorado at New England, 2 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 2 p.m.
LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at Houston, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.
Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
