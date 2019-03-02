Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1 New York City FC 0 0 1 1 2 2 Orlando City 0 0 1 1 2 2 Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1 New York 0 0 1 1 1 1 New England 0 0 1 1 1 1 D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 1 0 0 1 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0 Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 2

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 1

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

New England 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York 1, Columbus 1, tie

Minnesota United at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 6 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Atlanta at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Orlando City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 2 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

