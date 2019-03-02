Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

March 2, 2019
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 2 2
New York City FC 0 0 1 1 2 2
New York 0 0 1 1 1 1
Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1
New England 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 0 1 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 3 2
Portland 0 0 1 1 3 3
Colorado 0 0 1 1 3 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 1 1
Houston 0 0 1 1 1 1
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 2 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 2

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 1

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

New England 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York 1, Columbus 1, tie

Minnesota United 3, Vancouver 2

Portland 3, Colorado 3, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Houston 1, tie

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Montreal at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Atlanta at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Orlando City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 2 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

