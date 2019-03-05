Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

March 5, 2019 2:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1
D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 0
Montreal 1 0 0 3 2 1
New York City FC 0 0 1 1 2 2
Orlando City 0 0 1 1 2 2
Columbus 0 0 1 1 1 1
New York 0 0 1 1 1 1
New England 0 0 1 1 1 1
Chicago 0 1 0 0 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 0 0 1 3
Atlanta 0 1 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati 0 1 0 0 1 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 1
Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 3 2
LA Galaxy 1 0 0 3 2 1
Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 1
Portland 0 0 1 1 3 3
Colorado 0 0 1 1 3 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 1 1
FC Dallas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Houston 0 0 1 1 1 1
Vancouver 0 1 0 0 2 3
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 0 0 1 2
San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 2

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 1

New York City FC 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Advertisement

New England 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

New York 1, Columbus 1, tie

Minnesota United 3, Vancouver 2

Portland 3, Colorado 3, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Houston 1, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Chicago 1

Montreal 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 1

Sunday, March 3

D.C. United 2, Atlanta 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Saturday, March 9

Orlando City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Colorado at New England, 2 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Houston, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.