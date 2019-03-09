Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 1 0 1 4 3 1 Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1 D.C. United 1 0 0 3 2 0 Montreal 1 1 0 3 3 3 Orlando City 0 0 2 2 3 3 New York City FC 0 0 1 1 2 2 New York 0 0 1 1 1 1 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 1 3 Philadelphia 0 1 0 0 1 3 Atlanta 0 1 0 0 0 2 Cincinnati 0 1 0 0 1 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 3 1 Houston 1 0 1 4 3 2 Seattle 1 0 0 3 4 1 Minnesota United 1 0 0 3 3 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 2 1 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 2 3 Portland 0 0 1 1 3 3 Colorado 0 0 1 1 3 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 1 1 1 1 Vancouver 0 1 0 0 2 3 San Jose 0 1 0 0 1 2 Sporting Kansas City 0 1 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 9

Orlando City 1, Chicago 1, tie

Columbus 2, New England 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 0

Houston 2, Montreal 1

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Seattle at Chicago, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 3 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Los Angeles FC at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

