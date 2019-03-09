Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Montreal
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|New York
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Houston
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Minnesota United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|LA Galaxy
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Portland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Colorado
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Vancouver
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Orlando City 1, Chicago 1, tie
Columbus 2, New England 0
FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 0
Houston 2, Montreal 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0
Minnesota United at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Columbus, 2 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 3 p.m.
San Jose at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Portland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
