Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Major League Soccer

March 16, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 1 0 1 4 3 1
D.C. United 1 0 1 4 2 0
Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1
Montreal 1 1 0 3 3 3
Orlando City 0 0 2 2 3 3
New York City FC 0 0 2 2 2 2
New York 0 0 1 1 1 1
Atlanta 0 1 1 1 1 3
New England 0 1 1 1 1 3
Chicago 0 2 1 1 4 7
Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 5
Philadelphia 0 2 0 0 1 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 6 2
Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 3 1
Houston 1 0 1 4 3 2
Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 4 2 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 3 2
LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 2 3
Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 5
Portland 0 1 1 1 4 7
Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 4
San Jose 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 16

Seattle 4, Chicago 2

FC Dallas at Columbus, 2 p.m.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vancouver at Houston, 3 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 3:30 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Los Angeles FC at New York City FC, 3 p.m.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Portland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.