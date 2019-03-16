Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|1
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|4
|New York
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2
|D.C. United
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|Toronto FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|New York City FC
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Orlando City
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Chicago
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|9
|10
|3
|Houston
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|4
|Minnesota United
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|LA Galaxy
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Colorado
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Portland
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Vancouver
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|San Jose
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Seattle 4, Chicago 2
Columbus 1, FC Dallas 0
Houston 3, Vancouver 2
New York 4, San Jose 1
Montreal 3, Orlando City 1
Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at New York City FC, 3 p.m.
Portland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.