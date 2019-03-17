Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 2 0 1 7 7 0 Columbus 2 0 1 7 4 1 Montreal 2 1 0 6 6 4 New York 1 0 1 4 5 2 Cincinnati 1 1 1 4 5 5 Toronto FC 1 0 0 3 3 1 New York City FC 0 0 3 3 4 4 Orlando City 0 1 2 2 4 6 Atlanta 0 1 1 1 1 3 New England 0 1 1 1 1 3 Chicago 0 2 1 1 4 7 Philadelphia 0 2 0 0 1 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 3 0 0 9 10 3 Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 8 4 Houston 2 0 1 7 6 4 Minnesota United 2 1 0 6 8 5 LA Galaxy 2 1 0 6 5 5 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 3 2 Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 2 6 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 3 2 Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 5 Portland 0 2 1 1 4 10 Vancouver 0 3 0 0 4 7 San Jose 0 3 0 0 2 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 16

Seattle 4, Chicago 2

Columbus 1, FC Dallas 0

Houston 3, Vancouver 2

New York 4, San Jose 1

Montreal 3, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 5, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United 2

Sunday, March 17

Los Angeles FC 2, New York City FC 2, tie

Cincinnati 3, Portland 0

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Colorado at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Cincinnati at New England, 4 p.m.

